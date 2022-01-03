Murder arrests after 76-year-old man found dead in Blackpool
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 76-year-old was found dead.
Malcolm Frary was found at an address in Eccleston Road, Blackpool, at 16:35 GMT on New Year's Day.
Lancashire Police said a post-mortem exam had taken place and "his death is now being treated as murder".
A 43-year-old and a 51-year-old, both from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson of Lancashire Police said: "My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Mr Frary's family at this sad and very difficult time.
"A murder investigation has been launched and we are keen to identify as many witnesses as possible."
