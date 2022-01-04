Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Man in court over sex assault charges
A healthcare worker accused of sexually assaulting seven women at a hospital has appeared in court.
Hernando Puno, 51, indicated he would deny the nine alleged offences at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between November 2012 and March last year.
He is accused of intentionally touching each woman and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe she was consenting.
The defendant, of Layton in Blackpool, appeared before the town's magistrates.
During the five-minute hearing, he spoke to confirm his name, address, date of birth, that he was aware of his bail conditions and to confirm he would be pleading not guilty to the allegations.
He will next appear before Preston Crown Court on 2 February.
Mr Puno, of Onslow Road, was granted an extension of his conditional bail and must not contact witnesses involved, must not leave or attempt to leave the country and must live at his home address.
He was told he also cannot attempt to seek any employment in a healthcare environment or enter NHS premises except for his own clinical treatment or dropping off another named person.