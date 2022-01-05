Malcolm Frary: Blackpool man charged with pensioner's murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a pensioner in Blackpool.
The body of 76-year-old Malcolm Frary was discovered at an address in Eccleston Road on 1 January.
Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination found he had died from strangulation.
Ian Dunne, 43, of Withnell Road, in the resort is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder. A second man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released.
The force said the 51-year-old, who is also from Blackpool, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have asked for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area of Eccleston Road and Harris Street, as well as the Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens areas, on Friday or Saturday to come forward.