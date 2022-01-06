Old Tram Bridge: Thousands sign petition to save Preston landmark
- Published
A petition to save or rebuild a creaking 200-year-old bridge in Preston that remains at risk of collapse has been presented to the city's council.
The Old Tram Bridge linking Avenham Park and Penwortham was closed in 2019.
More than 3,000 people have signed the petition calling on Preston City Council to bid for government funding to repair or replace the landmark.
Campaigners Friends of the Old Tramroad Bridge said people were "frustrated" it was still closed.
Engineers found 200 structural defects in the bridge, which spans the River Ribble, before a survey said it was at risk of sudden collapse.
The campaigners, along with former city councillor Daniel Dewhurst, have previously called on the authority to bid for cash from the Levelling Up Fund to either repair or replace it at a cost of about £6m.
Glenn Cookson, chairman of the friends group, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service people were "passionate" about the bridge. originally built in 1802.
"Some were concerned about heritage and some about the green credentials of being able to walk from one side of the river to the other," he said.
"The inconvenience of it being shut is just frustrating for people."
Councils around the country have been invited to bid for up to £20m to support one or several projects under the Levelling Up Fund.
David Borrow, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said more details on the criteria were needed and there was competition for the cash.
He said the bridged needed "significant investment which will need to be considered against other priorities in the city".
The petition has also been sent to Preston MP Mark Hendrick.