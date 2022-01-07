Covid: North West Ambulance Service receives help from military
- Published
A team of 150 military personnel are to join North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) amid increasing pressure on the NHS due to Covid.
Several hospital trusts have declared critical incidents amid staff shortages and an influx of patients.
The soldiers will help medics respond to some non-emergency call-outs, the ambulance service said.
A spokesman said it was under "extreme pressure", with about 25% of workers having to isolate.
Director of operations Ged Blezard said it was "no secret" the NHS and ambulance services had been "under extreme pressure for several months".
The military personnel are to receive training from Tuesday in tasks including driving ambulances and basic life support.
Their focus will be to respond to patients whose need is not urgent, but who often have longer waits when the service is busy.
Earlier this week University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals were among those declaring critical incidents.
Some non-urgent surgery has also been halted at Greater Manchester hospitals, as health bosses said about 15% of their workforce were either ill with Covid or isolating.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped England could "ride out" the latest wave of the virus without further restrictions.
It is not the first time the military has helped NWAS.
In February 2021, soldiers were brought in to cope with a surge in 999 call-outs, which Mr Blezard described as a "very successful partnership".
The Army were deployed to more than 4,600 non-life-threatening incidents, Mr Blezard added.