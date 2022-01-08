Bird flu outbreak confirmed at Upholland site
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed at a site in Lancashire, the government has said.
A spokesperson said all birds at the non-commercial premises near Upholland "will be humanely culled".
A protection zone and surveillance zone have been implemented around the site.
The UK has recently seen a large number of outbreaks of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza in birds across the country.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone - requiring all bird owners to keep their flocks indoors - was introduced on 3 November to limit the spread of the disease.
The measures affect those who keep pet birds, commercial flocks or a few birds in a backyard flock.
A person living in the south-west of England recently caught bird flu after "regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period of time", the government said.
Officials say human cases like this are extremely rare and there is no risk to chicken meat or eggs and no need for public alarm.