Nuclear power plant Heysham 2 to wind down two years early
The Heysham 2 nuclear power station in Lancashire is to stop generating electricity two years earlier than planned following an inspection.
The site, near Morecambe, and Torness, in East Lothian, will now be wound down in 2028, owner EDF Energy said.
Since 1988 the plant has produced enough electricity to power the UK for two-and-a-half years.
It will now move into defueling and decommissioning, similar to Hunterston B in Scotland.
In 2016, the site's operational life was extended by seven years to 2030.
Station director Mark Lees said: "Investment in the plant means Heysham 2 is already operating beyond its expected 25-30 year generating life and is one of the most productive of EDF's fleet of nuclear power stations.
"It employs more than 750 staff and has an annual wage bill of around £40m a year, and as most people live locally that provides a boost to the local economy."
Heysham 1 will stop generating power in 2024.