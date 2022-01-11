Clitheroe Castle: Repairs needed to save decaying 12th Century site
- Published
Thousands of pounds in funding is needed to save a deteriorating 12th Century castle, a report has found.
Weather conditions have destroyed parts of Clitheroe Castle in Lancashire which would cost about £68,100 to repair, Ribble Valley councillors were told.
The work is needed on the castle's stone keep which was built in the 1100s by Robert de Lacy.
A report said the council could do more to engage the public with the site and its history to secure funding.
The location of the keep, which is on the summit of Castle Hill, has exposed the building to harsh weather conditions.
In a report seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), it said its state "depreciates each year".
The council has earmarked £34,000 in funding to refurbish the castle, but this is linked to a larger potential bid from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.
The report said the cost of works had increased since the original bid was submitted by an additional £34,100.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund said investment in a project would need to involve a "wider range of people with heritage and focus on community engagement".
It would not fund schemes that are solely for repairs, the report added.
The LDRS said 23 community-linked schemes in Ribble Valley had been approved for spending in 2022-23 and 2023-24, totalling more than £1.8m.