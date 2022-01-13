Nelson man killed daughter's mother-in-law over marriage feud
A man who killed a woman with an axe after his daughter and her son's marriage ended "acrimoniously" has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Mohammed Malik killed Ishrat Ahmed and injured her husband Afaq with an axe on their doorstep in Nelson on 4 July 2021, Lancashire Police said.
The force said there had been "ongoing disputes" between the families.
Malik, 58 and of no fixed address, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter at Preston Crown Court.
Police said he had driven to the Ahmeds' house in an attempt to find their son Wasim, whose marriage to one of Malik's daughters had broken down.
Malik then attacked them in their own doorway.
'Unsparing violence'
Mrs Ahmed, 52, suffered serious head injuries and later died in hospital while her 55-year-old husband has since recovered from serious brain injuries.
After the attack, police said Malik drove to his home in Heights Road, where he was arrested a short time later.
The axe Malik used in the attack was found "hidden in the back garden".
The jury cleared him of Mrs Ahmed's murder but found him guilty of her manslaughter.
Malik was also cleared of the attempted murder of Mr Ahmed, but admitted wounding without intent.
He will be sentenced on 11 February.
After the trial, Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said Mrs Ahmed had been "killed in the most brutal fashion".
He added that Malik had "launched an attack of unsparing violence on the Ahmeds, using a weapon he had chosen and taken to their home address".
