Accrington man admits murdering pensioner and stealing from others
- Published
A man who left a pensioner to die in the street after inflicting fatal injuries has pleaded guilty to murder.
Bill Howard, 79, was found collapsed in St James Street in Accrington at about 14:00 BST on 28 August 2021 and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
John Swannack, 59, of Accrington, admitted murder at Preston Crown Court and will be sentenced on 15 March.
Lancashire Police said he also admitted two counts of theft and three of fraud in relation to other vulnerable people.
Speaking after his death, Mr Howard's brother Jack said he had been "a quiet, lovely man, who would not hurt a fly".
"Bill was my brother and he was also my best friend," he said.
"We have been together for nearly 80 years and now I have lost him for ever."
A force spokesman said a post-mortem examination found that Mr Howard had died as a result of fatal head and chest injuries.
He said two other men who were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Mr Howard's death had been later released with no further action taken against them.
