Roman coins and bracelets unearthed in Ribble Valley farm dig
A hoard of 83 Roman coins and two silver bracelets have been unearthed by detectorists at a farm.
The haul was uncovered during a dig on land near Gisburn in Lancashire by the Hyndburn and the Ribble Valley Dectorists Club on Saturday.
The club estimates that the coins, made of silver and copper, and the silver bangles date from AD50 to AD300.
Member Dawn Chipchase described it as a "detectorist's dream" and said it would "re-write Lancashire's history".
Ms Chipchase filmed detectorists Andrew Winter and Andy Bijsterbosch as they dug the first two coins up.
"I could not believe my eyes... we all looked at the coins with absolute joy," she said.
The detectorists who made the find believe it could be the biggest silver haul in Lancashire to date.
Ms Chipchase said where the coins and jewellery were found "is not known for Roman activity".
"I'll be on a high for the next few months," she said.
The haul was taken to the county's finds liaison officer to begin a treasure case before the coroner.