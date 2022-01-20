Leyland child rapist who abused victim for 10 years jailed
- Published
A man who sexually abused a young girl over the course of a decade has been jailed for 21 years.
The victim was aged between six and 16 when she was abused by Graham Gill, 66, during the 1970s and 1980s in Leyland.
Gill, of Leyland in Lancashire, was convicted at Preston Crown Court of 16 charges, including four counts of rape.
Lancashire Police said he was "an abhorrent offender" who subjected his victim to "systematic and violent abuse".
Gill, of Sandringham Avenue, was found guilty of 16 counts - 10 of indecent assault, four of rape and two other sexual offences - after a week-long trial.
The judge said he would serve two-thirds of his sentence before he can apply for parole.
Det Con Michelle Thompson, from the force's child protection unit, commended the victim for "her courage in both coming forward to report this horrific abuse and in facing her abuser through the court process".