Blackpool Pleasure Beach: Super fans snap up Big One track
- Published
Rollercoaster fans have "gone mad" for the chance to buy a piece of an amusement park's record-breaking star attraction.
Blackpool Pleasure Beach's The Big One was the tallest and steepest ride of its kind when it opened in 1994.
Bosses at the seaside fun spot have been upgrading its track and selling off pieces of the original.
Enthusiasts as far afield as the US have paid up to £450 for a piece of coaster history.
Work to upgrade more than 100m of the of the 235ft (72m) tall white-knuckler is due to be completed next month.
"Rollercoaster fans and enthusiasts have gone mad for it," Honor Clayton, social media executive at Blackpool Pleasure Beach said.
"We've had worldwide interest."
Andy Hygate, director of operations, who is using part of the track as a pen pot, said the old track was "a big deal" to enthusiasts.
"It's not just a piece of steel... it is a piece of rollercoaster history," he said.
The Pleasure Beach, which celebrated its 125th anniversary last year, reopens on 12 February.