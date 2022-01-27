Aya Hachem: Two men charged over fatal drive-by shooting
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a law student who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn.
Aya Hachem, 19, was walking to the shop to buy food for her family to eat when they broke their Ramadan fast when she was mistakenly shot dead in May 2020.
Eight people were jailed in November for their involvement in her death.
Suhayl Suleman, 37, of Blackburn, and Lewis Otway, 41, of Manchester, have been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of Pacha Khan.
The pair are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.
Lancashire Police said both men had been interviewed in the early stages of the investigation but were released without charge.
The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges, the force said.
Innocent passer-by Ms Hachem was killed when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a car on King Street at about 15:00 GMT on 17 May.