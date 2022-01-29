Susan Waring: New appeal to find body of murdered woman
Detectives investigating the murder of a mother-of-five killed by her boyfriend have renewed an appeal for information to help find her body.
Susan Waring, 45, was last seen three years ago on 29 January 2019. She was with Alan Edwards who was later jailed for her murder.
He had claimed he last saw her outside his flat in Darwen, Lancashire, on 30 January 2019.
She had been subjected to "horrific abuse" by Edwards, police said.
Det Ch Insp Lukmaan Mulla said: "Saturday marks three years since the last confirmed sighting of Susan.
"Her murder remains one of the most difficult and heart-breaking investigations I have dealt with.
"Susan, so vulnerable, was subjected to horrific abuse by Alan Edwards, tragically ending in her murder."
The officer added: "While her family has received justice with Edwards now serving a life term in prison, their suffering continues while her body remains missing.
"Edwards continues to deny Susan's murder and as such, is not revealing where he disposed of her body.
"I want to make a direct plea today to anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward."
Edwards, 48, was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years following a trial at Preston Crown Court.
His trial heard how a forensic examination of Edwards' Blackburn Road flat found blood in numerous locations, with more than 100 spots and traces of Ms Waring's DNA discovered on a rubber Halloween skull mask he was believed to have worn while attacking her.
