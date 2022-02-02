Blackpool Council: Ward boundary review was waste of time, councillor says
A review of Blackpool's ward boundaries has been branded "a complete waste of time" by an opposition councillor.
The Boundary Commission has said the resort's political map should continue to include 21 wards, with boundaries tweaked in 15 areas to reflect population changes.
Its review rejected a suggestion to merge Brunswick and Talbot wards.
Councillor Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group, said he was "dismayed".
Meanwhile, the Labour group said the changes were "largely acceptable".
The Boundary Commission proposed that each ward would continue to be represented by two councillors and Stanley ward would be reduced in size to "ensure good electoral equality".
The Greenlands and Warbreck boundaries would be altered to "better reflect community identity", it said.
Councillor Williams told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was dismayed suggestions such as merging Brunswick and Talbot wards were rejected.
He said: "It was a complete waste of time and money because hardly anything has changed.
"At the last local elections we could see there was some imbalance because the Conservatives got more votes but Labour remained in control as they won more seats.
"That suggested the Boundary Commission did want to see some electoral equalisation across Blackpool."
Councillor Ivan Taylor, deputy leader of the Labour group, said the proposals were "largely acceptable" although it would be suggesting further improvements.
He said: "It is 20 years since the boundaries were last reviewed so there will have been population changes."
Following the May 2019 elections, Labour retained town hall control after winning 23 of the 42 seats, but the Conservatives received about 200 more votes across the borough.
Prof Colin Mellors from the Local Boundary Commission, said it wanted to make sure new electoral arrangements "reflect communities" and are "easy to understand" and urged residents to give feedback on proposals "before we take final decisions".
Consultation lasts until 11 April and if accepted changes will take effect for the local elections in May 2023.