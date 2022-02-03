Cost of living: Energy bills leave Preston mum under 'so much stress'
By Nazia Mogra
North West Tonight
- Published
A single mother who has to use food banks to make sure she can pay rising energy costs said the situation leaves her dealing with "so much stress".
Amanda, from Preston, said after bills, she had about £10 each month.
She said she survived by often paying late and bringing "duvets downstairs with hot water bottles" to keep her and her daughter warm.
A rise in the energy price cap means about 18 million UK households will pay an extra £693 a year from April.
Another 4.5 million people on prepayment meters will see an even bigger increase of £708 a year.
Amanda, who is unemployed and receives about £500 in benefits every month, told BBC North West Tonight it was "really upsetting".
"I look at people who are doing well with good jobs and I think 'I want to live like that'," she said.
"I have to bring my duvets downstairs with hot water bottles for us both."
She said dealing with the situation was "a big struggle" and leaves her under "so much stress and pressure".
"Sometimes I have to miss one bill and pay it a week or two after," she said.
"That is how I survive."
'Not looking promising'
Hussain Master, who lives a few miles away and works full-time, said after bills, he and his family were left with about £60 each month.
He said the announced rise in energy costs was "not fair on families and kids".
"I have never been in this situation," he said.
"It is disheartening to feel like this."
He said he keeps his family in one room and uses hot water bottles to keep warm.
"It is coming to a stage where we have no choice but to use a food bank," he said.
"It is not looking promising."
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined plans to soften the blow via council tax rebates and help with bills.
This would provide the majority of families with a total of £350 to help them adjust to higher prices, he said.
That will be split, he said, into a £200 rebate on energy bills for households from October, which will be paid back over next five years at £40 per year starting in April 2023. Analysts suggest bills could rise again that month.
In addition, households in England in council tax bands A to D will get a £150 discount from April, the chancellor added.