Aya Hachem: Woman charged in fatal drive-by shooting inquiry
- Published
A woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice as detectives continue to investigate the killing of a law student in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn.
Aya Hachem, 19, was walking to a shop to buy food for her family when she was mistakenly shot dead in May 2020.
Eight people were jailed in November for their involvement in her death.
Zahraa Satia, 26, of Oxford Close, Blackburn, is due to appear before magistrates in the town on 24 February.
Lancashire Police said she was arrested at her home on Wednesday and charged later the same day.
Innocent passer-by Ms Hachem was killed when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a car on King Street at about 15:00 GMT on 17 May.
