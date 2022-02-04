Eden Project North: Boris Johnson expresses enthusiasm for plans
There is enthusiasm in government for an eco-tourism attraction in Morecambe, Boris Johnson has said.
But the prime minister said a good business case must be in place for the Eden Project North scheme before the government could commit to funding.
His comments follow calls from Conservative MPs to help fund the "once in a generation" chance for the resort.
During a visit to Blackpool on Thursday, Mr Johnson said he had to be "mindful of taxpayers' money".
"If we can make it work, think what it can do, think what the Eden Project has done in Cornwall which is not a very rich part of the country," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"There's lots of deprivation in that part of the country.
"What you can create is something that grabs people's imagination and creates a huge amount of local pride.
"There is a lot of enthusiasm in government for this project."
Lancaster City Council approved plans for the £125m scheme on Monday.
In a letter to the prime minister, the chancellor and the Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, the MPs said the original Eden Project had brought "over £2bn to the local economy in Cornwall".
They added that government funding was "crucial" as it would "act as a catalyst" for future investment, alongside the £55m Eden Project International (EPI) has already put in.
Mr Johnson said the government was behind the project but it had "to go through a process to make sure we do everything right" before committing to any funding.
