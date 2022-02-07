Plan to reopen disused Fleetwood Poulton rail link welcomed
Restoring a disused railway line between two Lancashire towns would "massively" improve prospects for young people, a campaigner has said.
Eddie Fisher, president of Poulton & Wyre Railway Society, has been pushing for improved links between Fleetwood and Poulton for 20 years.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week reaffirmed plans to re-open the line after an initial pledge in autumn 2019.
"This will drive the prosperity of local young people," Mr Fisher said.
"It would take them from Fleetwood or Thornton to Preston, Manchester, Leeds and beyond - quickly," he continued.
"At the moment, young people in Fleetwood and Thornton have real difficulty accessing education. This would make a massive difference."
Mr Fisher, who works as a train driver manager at the Blackpool North depot, began campaigning for the line, which has been shut since the 1970s, to re-open 20 years ago.
'Jobs and growth'
The society was set up 15 years ago to work towards the goal.
He said: "The local road network is very heavily congested and to get out of the area on public transport people have to travel via Blackpool which takes time."
Speaking during a visit to Blackpool, Mr Johnson said the government remained behind the scheme and discussions were continuing.
He added it would make Fleetwood and Thornton "more attractive to live in and to invest in" and would "attract jobs and growth".
Mr Fisher said: "We need the national connection. We need more access to opportunities outside the Fylde coast.
"I'm encouraged by the prime minister's recent comments and I would love to see it happen."
Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard said progress was being made and he had spoken to ministers and Network Rail.
