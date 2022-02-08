Sale of Lancaster's mayoral car number plate could raise £250k
Plans to sell a car number plate used by the mayor could be thwarted as it had been given to a council as a gift.
Councillors at Lancaster City Council heard how the L50 license plate and associated document could fetch up to £250,000.
But uncertainty surrounds the potential sale as the council may not have the power to sell the number plate.
The possible obstacles surrounding the proposed sale came to light during a full council meeting.
In recent months, the council has discussed making changes to the mayor's transport and staff arrangements, along with bidding to gain lord mayor status in connection with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Ideas have included selling the L50 number plate, which has been used on the mayor's car in the past, using an electric car and creating a new role for a driver who can also carry out the mayor's attendant role and keep the mayor's chains secure.
'Find the descendants'
Councillors in the cabinet recently agreed to these proposals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Proceeds from selling the L50 number plate would be kept for future mayoral activities and a reserve price would be agreed before a sale.
During the meeting, Conservative councillor Peter Yates highlighted uncertainty over the value of the registration plate, claiming it was worth £20.
He said the registration document could be worth between £30,000 and £250,000.
But the meeting heard the council might not even be able to sell the number plate.
Labour councillor Alan Biddulph told the meeting: "A few years ago in discussions, we were told the L50 registration had been gifted to the council to go with the car.
"It is not in our powers to sell it.
"We should find the descendants and give it back to them."
