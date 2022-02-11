Heysham couple deny manslaughter of toddler in gas blast
A couple accused of unlawfully killing their two-year-old neighbour in a gas explosion have denied manslaughter.
Toddler George Hinds died in the blast, which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue on 16 May 2021.
Four other people were hurt in the explosion in Heysham, Lancashire.
Sharon Greenham, 51, and 44-year-old Darren Greenham pleaded not guilty at Preston Crown Court to manslaughter, damaging a gas meter and theft of gas.
They denied damaging a gas meter between January and May 2021 and the theft of gas between March and May 2021.
They will stand trial on 4 October.
Members of George's family watched proceedings from the front row of the public gallery.
In a tribute issued after the youngster's death, his "devastated" parents Vicky and Stephen said: "He was so precious to us.
"We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened."