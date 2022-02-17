Ormskirk Parish Church: Thieves dig up valuable paving stones
Parishioners have said they are "dispirited" after paving stones "worth thousands of pounds" were stolen from a church path.
The Yorkstone slabs were dug up outside Ormskirk Parish Church in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police said the theft was one of a spate of "heritage crimes" across Lancashire.
Invisible protective markings would be added to similar stones at other churches, the force added.
"Highly desirable" Yorkstone, known for its durability and aesthetic appeal, is "very high value" and "thousands of pounds worth have been taken from each establishment, each within the space of half an hour", Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police said.
Officers are appealing for help to trace a white Ford Transit van seen in the area at the time of the Ormskirk theft.
They also urged people to be vigilant "in hours of darkness" around places that have Yorkstone pavements and walls.
'Frustrated'
A spokesman for Ormskirk Parish Church said the community was "sad and frustrated" by the theft but normal services would go ahead.
Stuart Haynes from the Diocese of Liverpool said: "This is a sad thing to have happened,
"The theft of stones is right across the entrance and as we have a lot of elderly parishioners and people with mobility issues coming here it will obviously now be hard for them to get into church to worship.
"I have have heard about this happening in other parts of the country but this is the first I know of for this area."
The church said it would find an alternative way for people to enter the building until the path could be repaired.
Mr Hayes said the church site, which dates back to 1170 and features both a tower and steeple, was a "key feature" of Ormskirk town centre and the theft had "sadly spoiled the look" of the area.
"It is also frustrating for the local community as we are right in the town centre," he said.