Storm Eunice: Preston train station remains shut after damage
Preston railway station remains temporarily shut after roofing became loose during one of the worst storms to hit the UK in decades.
A safety inspection is being carried out at the station, which is on the West Coast mainline and suffered damage during Storm Eunice.
Rail replacement transport is available between Wigan North Western, Preston and Lancaster.
Commuters have been advised to check timetables before travelling.
About 300 households - mainly in the Silverdale area - also remain without power after the storm.
Lancashire Fire said they had attended nearly 40 weather-related incidents "ranging from trees falling down on properties to loose structures".
The football game between Southport and Leamington has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Dave Penney, from Network Rail, said "hundreds of railway staff worked bravely in horrendous conditions"
"The scale of the damage in some areas will take some time to fix so I'd urge passengers to check National Rail Enquiries over the next few days as we continue the clear up operation from this once-in-a-generation weather event."
Network Rail said hundreds of trees were blown onto tracks across the country during Storm Eunice and also Storm Dudley in the past few days.