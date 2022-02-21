A666 crash: Man who died in Darwen crash was 'loving father'
A man who died after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle was a "funny and loving father", his family has said.
Christopher Bowker, 33, from Chorley, "lost control" of the Seat Ibiza "for reasons currently unknown" and it "spun on to the opposite carriageway" of the A666 in Darwen, Lancashire on Saturday.
He hit a Mitsubishi Outlander and died later in hospital, police said.
His family said he leaves behind a son and daughter who are "shattered".
"Life will never be the same again," the family statement added.
Two men who were passengers in the Seat and were seriously injured and remain in hospital, Lancashire Police said.
A woman, a passenger in the Mitsubishi Outlander, also suffered minor injuries.
A 38-year-old man from Nelson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and has since been released under investigation.
Sgt Martin Wilcock said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Christopher's loved ones and we send them our deepest condolences.
"We are continuing to piece together exactly what happened and are asking anybody who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to get in touch."