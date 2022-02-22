Covid: Lancashire's public health chiefs' warning over scrapping of laws
- Published
Lancashire's public health bosses have warned the government has moved too fast in scrapping Covid laws.
All Covid restrictions will end in England on Thursday and free mass testing will stop from 1 April.
However, Blackburn with Darwen Council's public health director Prof Dominic Harrison and his Lancashire County Council counterpart have urged people to continue with precautions.
Boris Johnson said it was time to move "back towards normality".
The prime minister said this would also mean an end to self-isolation.
Free rapid testing will be targeted to sections of the population, while the £500 isolation payment for people on low incomes will also end.
Prof Harrison, 62, stressed that "this is a huge moment in the pandemic", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Our view is that it is perhaps a little early to relax self-isolation controls and to remove free testing," he said.
"We do not think the risk from Covid has gone completely.
"We will need to protect each other by continuing to keep up sensible infection control measures even if they will not now be required by law.
"The government's SAGE committee has predicted that if everyone's behaviour goes back to how it was before the pandemic, we could see a surge in Covid infections."
Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's public health director, said: "The people of Lancashire have made so many sacrifices for the greater good and for that I am so grateful.
"While legal restrictions are ending, we will still need to follow simple steps if we are to live safely with Covid-19.
"That means isolating if you have Covid-like symptoms, just as you would with any other highly infectious disease."
Dr Karunanithi also said it was "never too late" to get vaccinated if people have not yet had their full complement of jabs.
Booster jab rates in Lancashire currently range from 44% to 71%, and just under half of Preston's eligible population has so far received a booster shot.
Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, stressed that "Covid has not gone away" and removing coronavirus laws was "very shortsighted".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk