Blackburn men arrested in £650k fraud probe
Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into fraud crimes with victims cheated out of £650,000.
Hundreds of people were targeted nationally and 30 people had money stolen in a range of ways.
Two men, aged 37 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and money laundering after police raided properties in Blackburn, Lancashire.
A third man, 48, was also held on suspicion of fraud and forgery.
An investigation codenamed Operation Fardel was launched in November following incidents dating back to summer 2020, Lancashire Police said.
In one case an elderly woman from Tarleton had £200,000 stolen when somebody posing as bank staff telephoned to request her bank details as part of a fraud investigation.
She was also asked to purchase goods and leave them on her doorstep for them to be collected by a man posing as a courier.
In most cases the victims managed to have their money returned through their banks.
Detectives using intelligence from other police forces traced mobile phone records and CCTV to identify the addresses in Blackburn connected to the crimes.
Mobile phones, laptops and tablets were seized during the raids.
Det Insp Mark Riley said the victims had been "caught off guard by expert criminals" who used "ruthless tactics" to put pressure on people.
"Anyone is susceptible to this and it isn't just financially damaging, it also leaves victims with emotional scars," he said.