Billionaire brothers interested in Blackburn site linked to nuclear waste
- Published
The billionaire Issa brothers have shown interest in developing land in Blackburn linked to nuclear waste.
Campaigners claim radioactive materials were dumped down old mineshafts on the site near the M65 in the 1950s.
Blackburn with Darwen Council included the green belt site between Belthorn and Guide in its draft local plan as ideal for commercial development.
Monte, owned by EG Group founders Mohsin and Zuber Issa, has secured a legal interest in the land.
The firm, which is developing Frontier Park near junction six of the M65 and Titanium Park in Burnley Bridge, has started the planning process by requesting a screening opinion on whether the land - near junction five- requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
'Prime location'
The council's executive member for growth and development, councillor Cllr Phil Riley, said any buried radioactive material is at least a kilometre (0.6 miles) away from the site.
He said Monte's interest in developing the land was a "vote of confidence" in its inclusion in the borough's plan.
But campaign leader and West Pennine ward Conservative councillor Julie Slater said: "I and local residents will object to the development of this land both at the final local plan consultation stage and if any planning application comes forward."
A Monte spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There is a tremendous latent demand for new high quality employment units.
"The land is located in a prime and sustainable location on the edge of Blackburn's urban area and adjacent to the M65, making it ideal for businesses, transport links and connections as well as being easily accessible for the local workforce.
"The project is currently in its infancy and the outline planning application is not expected to be submitted until later this year."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk