Lancashire sex offender who forged victim's letter is jailed
- Published
A man who sexually assaulted two women and then forged a letter purporting to be from one victim claiming he was innocent has been jailed.
Anthony Kirkbright sent the letter to a police station while on remand for the sex attacks in Accrington and Blackburn, Lancashire Police said.
But the letter had a postage stamp from HMP Altcourse, where he was being held.
The 54-year-old was jailed for four years at Preston Crown Court after admitting the assaults.
Kirkbright, of no fixed address, harassed and sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman at Accrington bus station in June 2020, police said.
While on bail he then attacked a second victim after being invited back to her home in Blackburn in June 2021.
'Grotesque behaviour'
After Kirkbright was arrested, charged and held on remand he sent a letter to Greenbank police station in Blackburn purporting to be from his second victim - before being caught out by the postage stamp.
Kirkbright pleaded guilty to two sexual assaults, attempting to pervert the course of justice and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
He had previously been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Det Con Tom Dawson said: "I am pleased with the sentence and that the courts have imposed orders which will restrict Kirkbright's association with women when he is released.
"Like the judge in this case, I believe Kirkbright is a danger to women and I am pleased the public have some respite from his grotesque behaviour."