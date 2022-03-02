Ukraine: Polish couple amazed by refugee aid donations
A Polish couple who live in Lancashire have said they have had an "amazing" response to an appeal for donations to help Ukrainian refugees.
Natalia and Tomasz Soloducha, who live in Preston, said they had "no choice" but to do something after seeing refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
They appealed on social media for help to fill aid parcels to send to Poland.
Within two days they had received so many donations they "couldn't move" in their Ribbleton home.
'Really cold'
The couple said they had to call on a local church to store the donations, which include warm clothing.
"People have brought everything - food, clothes and even food for pets. They are amazing," Ms Soloducha said.
"Our main priority is that we have to make sure that those children and women [entering Poland] are looked after properly."
She added: "We can't do the fighting, so we must help like this. Poland is really cold at the moment - it was minus 12 one night this week."
The couple, who have lived in Preston for 15 years and have two daughters, are also being supported by the Polish embassy in Manchester which will transport the aid parcels to the Ukrainian border, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
