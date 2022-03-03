Two men charged over shooting at Preston home
- Published
Two men have been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was shot at a home in Preston last summer.
The two suspects, aged 30 and 39, were arrested at addresses in the city on Wednesday.
They were questioned after a man aged in his 30s was found injured at a home in Bowlingfield on the night of 11 July.
The injured man received hospital treatment at the time and is now recovering, Lancashire Police said.
The suspects are due to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court later.
A police spokesman appealed for anybody with information to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.