BBC News

Blackpool crash: Woman killed after getting out of car had 'heart of gold'

Published
Image source, Family handout
Image caption,
Maria Dickinson, 72, was one of Les Dawson's Roly Poly dance troupe, her family said

A woman who died after being run over by a Mercedes which she had just got out of had a "heart of gold", her family has said.

Maria Dickinson, 72, had walked to the rear of the car after it stopped on Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool, at about 18:15 GMT on Friday but then collapsed.

She was struck by the vehicle and died the following day in hospital.

Her family said she "managed to cram one hell of a life into her 72 years on this planet".

"Born into a family of performers she carried on the family tradition when she became one of The Roly Poly dance troupe - performing up and down the country and travelling the world," a statement said.

"Wife, mother, sister, nana, best friend - life will never be the same for those that have lost her.

"A heart of gold, a smile of pure joy, a kindness that extended to all she knew - that was Maria."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics