Rossendale murder arrests after woman with head injuries dies
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found with head injuries at a house.
Lancashire Police said paramedics found the woman, who was in her 30s, at a house on Spring Street in Crawshawbooth, Rossendale at about 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.
The force said she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Appealing for information, a spokesman said the arrested men from Rossendale, aged 21, 41 and 50, remain in custody.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.