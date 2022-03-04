BBC News

Body of Swords woman Bernadette Connolly found on Blackpool beach

On Instagram, Ms Connolly's daughter Jade said her family could "now lay her to rest"

The body of a woman who went missing in Ireland has been found on a English beach.

Bernadette Connolly was reported missing from home in Swords, near Dublin, on 7 January and was last seen at a beach near Donabate.

Gardaí (Irish police) said "DNA analysis" had now confirmed that a body found near Blackpool, Lancashire, on 4 February was that of the 45-year-old.

On Instagram, her daughter Jade said her family could "now lay her to rest".

She said they would "always remember her smile, strong character and love".

"We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we're so grateful to have her back," she added.

