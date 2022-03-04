Body of Swords woman Bernadette Connolly found on Blackpool beach
- Published
The body of a woman who went missing in Ireland has been found on a English beach.
Bernadette Connolly was reported missing from home in Swords, near Dublin, on 7 January and was last seen at a beach near Donabate.
Gardaí (Irish police) said "DNA analysis" had now confirmed that a body found near Blackpool, Lancashire, on 4 February was that of the 45-year-old.
On Instagram, her daughter Jade said her family could "now lay her to rest".
She said they would "always remember her smile, strong character and love".
"We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we're so grateful to have her back," she added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.