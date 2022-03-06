Lancaster University to build solar farm near M6
A university is due to build a solar farm near a major motorway after it has received planning permission.
Lancaster University will construct the site on a 50-acre area it owns by the M6, near the Forest of Bowland.
The solar farm is expected to create power that could support about 3,000 homes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
The plan received unanimous cross-party support from Lancaster City Council's planning committee.
Tests have indicated that drivers would not experience potential sunlight glare due to surrounding hedges and trees, the planning meeting heard.
The site has been mainly used for grazing animals and is expected to be returned to farming use after the operating life of the solar farm reaches its end.
Both the university and the city council have declared climate emergencies in recent years, setting targets for cutting fossil fuel emission and encouraging energy-efficient buildings.