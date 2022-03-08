BBC News

Whalley house fire: Homes evacuated and road closed

The village hall has been opened for residents evacuated from their homes

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a terraced house which has spread to three other properties.

The fire broke out at about 07:00 GMT in Queen Street, Whalley, and has led to the evacuation of nearby homes.

Queen Street has also been closed, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, which has six fire engines at the scene, said.

The village hall has been opened for residents who have been evacuated from their homes.

