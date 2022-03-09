Burnley man and woman arrested after baby boy dies
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested after a baby boy died.
The baby suffered a "medical episode" at a house on Mill Hill Lane in Hapton, Burnley, on 1 March, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital in a critical condition but died four days later.
The man and woman, aged 77 and 60, who both live in Burnley, were arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Police said detectives were keeping an open mind about the cause of death and have asked people not to speculate.
