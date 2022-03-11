M65 closed in Lancashire after multiple vehicle crash
The westbound M65 has been closed after a crash involving several vehicles.
Emergency services are on scene between junctions four for the A666 and Earcroft, and three for Pleasington.
National Highways North West advised drivers: "Please seek an alternative route as the road will be closed for some time."
Lancashire Police also urged motorists to avoid the area in order to enable emergency vehicles access to the scene.
