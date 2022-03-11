Preston bus station revamp wins conservation group prize
The three-year refurbishment of Preston bus station has been honoured by a leading conservation group.
The city's Grade II-listed transport hub - its Brutalist architectural style variously described as "wonderful" and an "eyesore" - has been recognised and praised by The Civic Trust.
The station's revamp gets the trust's Special Award for Reuse and Adaptation.
The awards scheme recognises projects which have made a positive contribution to the local communities they serve.
The renovation of Preston bus station, which received listed building status in 2013, was completed four years ago.
The redevelopment, which ran from 2015 to 2018, included the creation of a new public space, relocation of the coach station, renovations to the building, changes to the concourse to create new waiting areas and relocation of bus stands.
Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for Lancashire County Council's highways and transport department, said: "The redevelopment was always intended to improve and update this iconic building for the people who use it.
"This latest accolade from The Civic Trust recognises this sensitive redevelopment."
The bus station's future was in doubt for many years due to the money needed to bring it up to date.
Things changed in 2014 when its owners, Preston City Council, approved a deal for Lancashire County Council to take ownership.
Since its redevelopment, the bus station has received numerous accolades including several awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects.