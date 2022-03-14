Blackburn Museum and Burnley's Towneley Hall share £1.25m grant
- Published
Two major east Lancashire attractions will share a £1.25m government grant in order to carry out essential repairs.
Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery will receive £365,000 to replace its roof from the Cultural Investment Fund administered by Arts Council England.
Burnley's Towneley Hall Art Gallery and Museum has been awarded £890,000 towards a major programme of repairs.
They are among only nine schemes in the North West to receive grants from the £48m Cultural Investment Fund.
Councillor Damian Talbot, Blackburn with Darwen Council's culture boss, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was "an important development for Blackburn Museum" which will "help to protect this special building for many generations to come".
He thanked Arts Council England for its commitment to protecting the museum and "its world-renowned collections".
Mr Talbot said the funding would allow for a completely new roof which will be assembled in phases to minimise disruption, with hopes it will be complete for the museum's 150th anniversary in 2024.
It is expected that work will start in the autumn and be completed in late 2024/early 2025.
Councillor Margaret Lishman, Burnley's cultural boss, said: "Like any historic building it needs care and attention and this programme of repairs is essential to ensure Towneley Hall is enjoyed for generations to come."
Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "There are so many fantastic cultural organisations across the north-west of England, and this money is to help them protect and extend the brilliant work they do."
Preston City Council has also been awarded £803,249 to pay for repairs to its Grade-I listed Harris Museum.
Repair works at Towneley Hall:
- Re-roofing and replacing gutters and down pipes to ensure that the hall is watertight and can cope with the increase in high-rainfall events
- Treating dry rot in the north tower and art gallery
- Repairs to the 18th Century ornate plaster ceiling in the great hall
- Repairs to high-level stonework and parapets
- Supporting the ceiling of the ground floor regency rooms