Chorley v Southport: Boy arrested after brick thrown at fan bus

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The attack happened after the game at Chorley's Victory Park

A teenager has been arrested after a brick was thrown at a coach carrying football supporters.

The missile hit a bus taking Southport supporters away from Chorley's Victory Park stadium after the teams' National League North match on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said no-one was injured.

A15-year-old boy was held after video of the attack was circulated on social media, but has since been released under investigation, a spokesman said.

He added that the force was working closely with Chorley to identify and ban any individuals involved in any football-related disorder.

The match between the two clubs ended in a 2-1 victory for Chorley.

