Christopher Hughes murder probe: Sixth man charged over death
A sixth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road.
The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Mohammed Razgar, of Plane Avenue in Wigan, has been remanded in custody until an appearance at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Five other men charged with the same offence are due in court on 8 April.
They have been remanded in custody until their appearance at Manchester Crown Court.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Hughes died due to serious injuries, a GMP spokesperson added.
In a tribute, Mr Hughes' mother Susan said the family was "heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle".
"He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled," she said.