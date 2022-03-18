Hyndburn Labour councillor accused of attacking Tory member
A man was allegedly assaulted by a Labour councillor outside a meeting, a council's cabinet has been told.
Michael Hindley has been accused of attacking former Labour councillor Gareth Molineux, who is now a member of the Conservative party, on 24 February.
Hyndburn Borough Council leader Miles Parkinson told councillors the incident may be referred to the standards committee following a police inquiry.
Lancashire Police confirmed it was investigating the incident.
An assault is alleged to have taken place outside the council chamber during a break from the full council meeting.
More details about the investigation came to light during a meeting of the council's cabinet on Wednesday when Hyndburn Tory group's deputy leader Peter Britcliffe quizzed Mr Parkinson on the incident.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the line of questioning happened as the cabinet debated an item on a new policy regarding unacceptable behaviour towards council staff.
Mr Britcliffe asked whether the council had been "made aware of an alleged incident where a councillor allegedly assaulted a member of the public?"
'Bad atmosphere'
Mr Parkinson confirmed it was being investigated by police and the matter might be dealt with by the standards committee.
"Obviously the police investigation takes precedence," he said, adding: "It has been forwarded to the regional Labour Party."
Chief executive David Welsby added the alleged incident would not be covered by the unacceptable behaviour policy but would be a matter for the authority's existing Code of Conduct for councillors.
Following the council meeting, Mr Hindley, who has not been suspended from the Labour party, said: "I don't think it helpful for anyone to comment at this stage.
"I regret the atmosphere that exists in Hyndburn politics. I have not contributed to that bad atmosphere.
"I am on holiday. I will return on Monday and review the situation having taken legal advice."