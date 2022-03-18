Homes for Ukraine: Calls for clarity about UK's refugee scheme
A Briton who wants to offer a room in his house to a Ukrainian refugee has criticised the government for providing "a lack of guidance" on how to do so.
Max Fox said he flew from Blackpool to Poland to seek somebody with whom he would be happy to share his house.
"I think you've got to gel," he explained. "I want to bring somebody into my home I will have a good relationship with."
Ukraine sponsorship scheme
- The UK government's Homes for Ukraine scheme allows British residents to name a Ukrainian to either stay with them or in a separate property
- On Friday, online applications were launched for Ukrainians if they have a named British sponsor
- People offering accommodation will be vetted while refugees will undergo security checks
- However many Brits who have signed up to the scheme have expressed concerns about how it will work in practice
Speaking from the south-east Polish city of Przemysl, Mr Fox said: "I am surprised by the lack of guidance so far.
"We have been given no information of when the government will have finished their vetting checks for both sponsors and Ukrainians.
"I see no government representatives on the ground providing support and guidance to Ukrainians so, unless you're like me, I don't know how people will do it."
Mr Fox, an artistic director for a group of hotels in Blackpool, said he flew out because he wanted to "get to know people and see... who wants to come over to the UK".
He added that he was due to meet a potential refugee to sponsor in the Polish city of Krakow after they got in touch online.
"He speaks no English but is keen to learn... I will rely on Google translate for now and see if the government provides assistance in language programmes," Mr Fox added.
Mr Fox arrived in Przemysl, a 30-minute journey from the Ukrainian border, on Thursday with 88lb (40kg) of chocolate, sweets and dog chews to offer to Ukrainian families.
He said they were all taken up within an hour due to the number of refugees escaping the Russian invasion, with the Polish city being "in a state of chaos".
"They've lost their homes, their livelihoods and their husbands and are living in hope that they can go home soon. It's truly devastating," he said.
