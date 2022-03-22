Ormskirk's Viking mural criticised for 'looking like a comic'
A mural celebrating a town's Viking folklore has been criticised for featuring the wrong type of helmet and "looking like a comic".
Ormskirk is named after a Viking called Orm and the artwork depicts him chasing a gingerbread man, a reference to the town's biscuit-making history.
Some social media commentators said the mural had "nothing to do with history".
But West Lancashire Borough Council said the "fun" commission was meant to tempt people back to the high street.
The Vikings landed on the West Lancashire coast in the 9th Century.
Local folklore suggests the town's church - or kirk - was was founded by one of them, a gentleman named Orm.
But Facebook user Bryan Pready said the mural had "nothing to do with history or archaeology" and "looks like it's been copied from a comic".
Meanwhile, Dot Broady Hawkes wrote: "The children of Ormskirk will be totally misinformed and grow up thinking Vikings wore horns on their helmets. It is hideous."
Not everybody was annoyed though.
John Brindle described the artworks as "awesome" on Facebook, while Tracy O'Hara said: "Loving the creativity of this town, brightening up our town is just lovely. Well done to all involved."
Artist Carrie Reichardt said it was "upsetting" that some locals were unhappy with the mural, which she said had been designed to be "a fun, humorous take on the history of Ormskirk".
"It's a street art piece," she said. "It's not in a museum context and was never intended to be seen as historically accurate.
"Its title is 'Ye Legendary Ormskirk Bake Off'. It's clearly not depicting a literal take on the story of Ormskirk and its Viking past.
"The idea was always to create a cartoon Viking, an exaggerated version, one of myths and legends."
Ms Reichardt said she wanted "to make people laugh" and inspire them to "learn more about the wonderful history of Ormskirk".
A council spokesman said "artistic licence" had been used to create the piece, which is one of three commissioned as part of a government-funded project to promote local high streets following the coronavirus pandemic.
A mural depicting the Ormskirk clockmaker Thomas Barry has also been created by Liverpool artist Paul Curtis and a third mural has been commissioned to celebrate wildlife in Burscough.
