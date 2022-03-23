Nelson crash: Two held after nine injured in three-car collision
Nine people have been injured, four seriously, in a three-car crash.
It happened on Tuesday at about 22:30 GMT at Manchester Road's junction with Lomeshaye Road in Nelson, Lancashire.
Four men - all aged 17 to 20 - from one of the cars involved, a Volkswagen Golf, remain in hospital while five others escaped relatively unscathed.
Two youths, aged 17 and 18, from Nelson, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Police said the Golf had been travelling north along Manchester Road before it was in collision with two other vehicles - a Volksawgen Tiguan which had entered the junction from the nearside, and a Kia Rio which had been stationary at traffic lights on the southbound carriageway.
The three people in the Tiguan and the Kia's two occupants suffered only minor injuries.
Sgt Michael Higginson said: "This was a really serious collision which has resulted in some significant injuries for a number of people."
Police are asking anyone who saw the collision or who has any CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to contact them.