Man killed crossing road in Langho was much-loved, family says

Lancashire Police
Peter Westwell was a keen walker and would be "hugely missed", his family says

An 80-year-old man who died after being hit by a car was "much-loved" and will be "hugely missed", his family has said.

Peter Westwell, from Billington, was struck when he was crossing the A666 at the junction with Whalley Road in Langho, Lancashire on 17 March.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lancashire Police said.

His family thanked "everyone who tried to help" Mr Westwell and described it as a "tragedy for everyone involved".

A statement added: "Peter was a much-loved dad, grandad, brother, uncle and friend and had recently celebrated his 80th birthday.

"He loved nothing better than a good walk and was looking forward to walking in his beloved Yorkshire Dales this spring."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 12:45 GMT, to contact them.

