Debbie Leitch: Jail term for mum who starved daughter reviewed
- Published
A woman who who starved her daughter to death could have her prison sentence increased.
Elaine Clarke, 49, was jailed for nine years and seven months after pleading guilty to gross negligence manslaughter after initially denying the offence.
The emaciated body of Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, was found at her Blackpool home in August 2019.
Conservative MP Scott Benton asked the Attorney General's Office to review the term under the unduly lenient scheme.
Attorney General Suella Braverman said the "tragic case" had now been referred to the Court of Appeal, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said: "The sentence imposed has been reviewed with the utmost care by the Solicitor General and he has decided to refer it to the Court of Appeal.
"It is now a matter for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence."
Clarke had initially pleaded not guilty to the offence but changed her plea 10 days before she was due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court.
The court heard how Ms Leitch was left "to die in her squalid room" and the scene that greeted emergency services was "truly shocking".
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be severe emaciation and neglect with extensive and severe scabies skin infection.
In 2016 when Ms Leitch lived in Leeds, she weighed 10st 1lb but she only weighed 3st 10lb at the time of her death.