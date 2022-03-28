Covid: Mum tells of girl's post-lockdown school struggle
By Nazia Mogra
North West Tonight
- Published
A mother has told how months of Covid lockdown restrictions have left her 14-year-old daughter too anxious to return to school.
Maddie happily went to school every day before the pandemic, her mother Louise has said.
But since they reopened she has called in sick about 220 times and her fears have even led her to self-harm.
Louise, who has taken six months off work to care for Maddie, described the support they received as "appalling".
The government said it was supporting teachers to help children recover from the emotional impact of the pandemic.
An estimated 122,000 pupils missed more than 50% of school during autumn 2021 with many never setting foot back in a building at all over that time, according to data from the Children's Commissioner for England.
Louise told BBC North West Tonight her daughter has been left reluctant to clean her teeth, shower or dress herself.
"She has talked about taking her life. She felt left behind," she said.
"She has become further and further behind where now it's almost a fear of going in because she can't do the work."
Louise said she called the school every morning to ensure Maddie was registered as sick to avoid fines, something she found "incredibly difficult".
"It's got to last week before a medical needs tutor was even applied for," she continued.
"I asked for a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services referral. I was turned down.
"Seven months down the line she starts next week with five online therapy sessions.
"Just for her to get dressed and go to school every day would be amazing."
A spokesman for the local council said teams worked hard with schools with the aim of getting children back "as soon as possible".
Elsewhere, special needs school Crookhey Hall in Lancaster said it was having at least one parental enquiry a week regarding children who could not face returning to physical lessons.
The school is helping children like 11-year-old Freddie and his mother Kelly.
Kelly said her son struggled with schooling in his younger years before the pandemic.
"He isolated himself into his bedroom. He wouldn't communicate with family. It literally destroyed his life," she said.
However, thanks to the support the family have received, Kelly said Freddie had since settled back into lessons and was enjoying school life.
The fee-paying school has just eight children per class, with work in every subject set according to the pupil's level, head teacher Samantha Lea said.
"This place makes me feel very happy," Freddie said.
Kelly added: "He's so much happier and for us as a family it's nice to see a little boy back."
A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "We are supporting teachers to help children and young people to recover from the emotional impact of the pandemic, including by offering training to senior mental health leads in every state school and college by 2025."
She said an additional £79m had also been invested to support pupils with more complex needs by expanding children's mental health services.