M65 crash: Family's tribute to 'loving dad' killed on motorway
The family of a man who was knocked down and killed by a van after his car broke down on a motorway have paid tribute to the "loving dad and grandad".
Paul Marshall was struck on the M65 in Lancashire after stopping near Blackburn on 11 March.
The 67-year-old, from Bury in Greater Manchester, died at the scene.
His family said the death of the "supportive and protective" father had "left a huge hole in our hearts".
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions four at Earcroft and three for Pleasington at about 05:30 GMT.
Police believe Mr Marshall stopped and got out of his Hyundai before both he and the car were struck by a Fiat van.
A blue Ford then collided with the Hyundai.
'Compassion and love'
His relatives said: "He was such a loving, supportive and protective dad and grandad, always there when we needed him.
"He was a loyal and loving friend, the calm in the storm, and showed such compassion and love for others, even if he didn't know them personally.
"Our lives will never be the same again without him in it.
"The impact of his death resonates in everything we think about, do and see because he was an everyman who cared for and lived for those he loved, and for those who loved him."
Police are continuing to appeal for information.